Lineage: Thai Pearl (Juicy Fruit phenotype) x Australian Sativa (outdoor open-pollinated sativa)

Type:Hybrid

An all around powerhouse that brings the flavor and potency of the Thai Pearl and combines it with the madness high-type of the Australian Sativa. What you get is some beautiful, terpene-rich, buds that bring a powerful and balanced high with a flavor of bubblegum, mixed fruit and dank earthy richness.