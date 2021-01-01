Loading…
Logo for the brand Astoria Farms

Astoria Farms

Fizzy Pop

About this product

Lineage: Thai Pearl (Juicy Fruit phenotype) x Australian Sativa (outdoor open-pollinated sativa)
Type:Hybrid
An all around powerhouse that brings the flavor and potency of the Thai Pearl and combines it with the madness high-type of the Australian Sativa. What you get is some beautiful, terpene-rich, buds that bring a powerful and balanced high with a flavor of bubblegum, mixed fruit and dank earthy richness.
