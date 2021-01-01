About this product

A top-quality inbred phenotype of the well known Juicy Fruit strain. This version came from Sensi Seed genetics in the mid 1990’s. It was inbreed for several generations with an eye for rich aroma and flavor, beautiful bud appearance, and strong effects. Thai Pearl is high in THC and rich with a diverse terpene profile. It has strong, stunning high that many report giving heavy appetite stimulation. It is known for its beautiful appearance, powerful aroma and flavor indicative of its Thai background. Very smooth and sweet.