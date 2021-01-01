Astoria Farms
Walluski Sour
About this product
The soaring sativa Schrom was crossed with a Deadwood x Australian male. The result is a intensely odorific and flavorful experience. The piney sweetness of the Deadwood combines beautifully with the sharp citrus of the Schrom to bring one very tasty flower. The high is clear and calm with a relaxed and centered energy that brings feelings of warmth and contentment. Very kind herb!
