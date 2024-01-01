Elevate your vaping journey with the Astria Puff Bar – where innovation meets indulgence.

Embrace the delta-9 experience, minus nicotine, and enjoy 5000 puffs of pure delight. Discover a new realm of satisfaction today!

The Astria Puff Bar is a great way to curb your nicotine habit!



Choose from any of our 10 flavors: Blue Raspberry, Blue Raspberry Freeze, Grape, Grape Ice, Mint, Peach, Peach freeze, Strawberry Peach freeze, Strawberry Watermelon, Watermelon



Astria Farms “Puff Bars” are the perfect solution for those who want to enjoy the benefits of Delta 9 without the hassle of traditional methods of consumption! These bars are designed to be discreet and easy to use, making them perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy Delta 9 on the go!

What sets the Astria Puff Bars apart from other Delta 9 products is their similarity to traditional nicotine disposables. They are small, lightweight, and easy to carry, making them a perfect choice for those who are always on the move. The bars come in a variety of delicious flavors, so you can choose the one that suits your taste buds the best.

Show more