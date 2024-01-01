CBN/D8 600mg Berry Mix Relax Blend (10ct / 60mg $19.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Each bag contains a delicious mix of Cranberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Blue Razz and Strawberry flavor.,

Our CBN & Delta 8 gummies are bursting with berry flavor and 100% Hemp derived.

Each gummy leaf contains 30 mg of CBN- & 30 mg of Delta 8 and has a soft and chewy texture.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Astria Farm
Astria Farm
Shop products
Notice a problem?Report this item