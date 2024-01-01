Hello, and nice to meet you! I'm the worlds most perfect gummy. I melt in your mouth with superior fruity flavor. Astria's gummy confectioners spent many years perfecting my divine gummy formula. With no hempy aftertaste you'll be surprised at how strong I am! Tiny but strong, start out with just a quarter of me.



100% HEMP DERIVED

NOT injected or sprayed. We boast that our production process ensures the corresponding dosage in each gummy.

We use the finest products in our production process.

Made in Small Batches, we constantly monitor every step of our production process to ensure superior quality.

High Quality, You will be impressed once you taste the intense flavor and incredible texture of our gummies.



WHAT IS DELTA-9?

THC stands for Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol or Δ-9-thc. Our hemp-derived Delta-9 is a higher strength cannabinoid molecule than our Delta-8 THC because it more closely attaches to the CB1 receptor molecule than our Delta-8 THC. While the two share many similar properties, such as, reportedly stimulating the release of a neurotransmitter called "dopamine" in the brain. It is the elevating strength that differs. Remember that the effects on the body can vary from one person to the next.

Show more