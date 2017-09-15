D8 2g Disposable Vape Thin Mint $22.99

by Astria Farm
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Thin Mints is a Hybrid strain;
with a flavor profile of mint, menthol and sweet flavors.
Thin Mints has been reported to leave you feeling uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed.
PACKAGE CONTENT
2 gram disposable

About this strain

Thin Mint is a hybrid marijuana strain that was one of the main sub-types of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

About this brand

Astria Farm
