WHAT ARE DIAMONDS?



THC Crystals made when live resin is extracted from cannabis using a cold extraction method, like flash freezing. However, the diamonds that form aren’t THC yet; they’re pure THC-A Crystals, usually having up to a 99% THC-A potency, making these diamonds the most potent and pure extract product on the market. The size and shape of the diamonds don’t necessarily reflect the quality of the product. Diamonds range in size from very small to large chunks. THC-A can crystallize into different forms but only when introduced to variables such as temperature, moisture, and chemical impurities.

**ONLY SOLD IN ONE GRAM INCREMENTS.

read more