Afghani Kush cannabis roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Creating an Indica with a woody, spicy, and herbal flavor profile.

Afghani Kush has been reported that it will leave you feeling sleepy, hungry, and giggly.

THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING

Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry

