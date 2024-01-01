THC-A 1g Vape Cartridge Chem Dawg $22.99

by Astria Farm
THC —CBD —
  Photo of THC-A 1g Vape Cartridge Chem Dawg $22.99

About this product

Chem Dawg is known for its distinct, diesel like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.
Chem Dawg is a Hybrid and has been reported that it leaves you feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative.
Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING
Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

About this brand

Astria Farm
