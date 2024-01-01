Guava Jam is a Hybrid strain.

Known for its fruity and bubbly personality, Guava Jam is a sugary delight for those craving something sweet.

This strain of Guava is the star of the show, perfect for kicking off your day on a high note!

THIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTING

Astria Farm uses a third-party, DEA certified, laboratory to evaluate our products’ quality, safety, and effectiveness. Third-party laboratories are typically considered the gold standard for product quality in the industry.

