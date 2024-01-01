Astria Farm’s THC-V tinctures contain 100% Hemp Derived THC-V Oil in MCT Oil for a rapid absorption. PACKAGE CONTENT 1 bottle of 30 ml of 300 mg of THC-V (10 mg of THC-V per full dropper – 0.5 mg of THC-V per drop). 1 bottle of 30 ml of 600 mg of THC-V (20 mg of THC-V per full dropper – 1 mg of THC-V per drop). They can be incorporated as a topping or added to drinks. Our THC-V tinctures will enhance your meals. So if you are creative in the kitchen we invite you to include our tinctures in all of your recipes.
