Astro Cannabis
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
16 products
Resin
Element 115 Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 68.74%
CBD 0.22%
Resin
Animal Cracker Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 76.29%
CBD 0%
Solvent
9 Pound Hammer Diamonds 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 84.48%
CBD 0%
Resin
Tahoe Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 76.55%
CBD 0.4%
Wax
Tangie Cookies Wax 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 72.49%
CBD 0.2%
Resin
OG Kush Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 61.04%
CBD 0.18%
Wax
Nebula Wax 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 62.91%
CBD 0.12%
Wax
Dj Short Blueberry Wax 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 71.3%
CBD 0.1%
Wax
9 Pound Hammer Wax 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 84%
CBD 0%
Resin
Pineapple Express Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 63.9%
CBD 0%
Resin
Critical AK Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 70.78%
CBD 0.7%
Resin
Albert Walker Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 76.29%
CBD 0.2%
Resin
XJ-13 Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 70.8%
CBD 0%
Resin
Headband Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 75.82%
CBD 0%
Resin
Pineapple Kush Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 68.74%
CBD 0%
Resin
Pineapple Chunk Live Resin 1g
by Astro Cannabis
THC 78.91%
CBD 0.1%
