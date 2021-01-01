Asztra
Rigel
About this product
The lines of the Rigel are clean and bold. It stands out with its commanding billiard body shape and distinct high-gloss finish. A gently tapered stem with subtle matte finish completes the pipe.
Length: 12 cm / 4.7 in
Materials: ceramic chamber; thermoplastic body and stem
Colors: Graphite, Stone, and Coral
