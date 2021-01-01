About this product

ATA Coco Max A&B is at the basis of fine growing results on cocos. It is a professional and fast working nutrition that provides a stable and biological equilibrium of the cocos substrate. ATA Coco Max A&B contains all the necessary fertilizers for an optimum growth and flowering pattern. This makes ATA Coco Max A&B suitable for the entire lifecycle of the plant.



Application

The nutrition can only be used when ATA Coco Max nutrition A & B are simultaneously mixed together in water. ATA Coco Max nutrition A&B should never be mixed together purely! Use water at room temperature (21 °C) for the best results.



Growing tip

In addition to Ata Coco Max A&B the use of bio-stimulators is recommended.



Quality guaranteed

The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality is guaranteed.



Dosage:

4 ml A en 4 ml B per liter water.

14 ml A and 14 ml B per Gallon water



NPK value:

Coco Max A: 4-0-1 (w/w)

Coco Max B: 1-4-3 (w/w)



pH between 5,2 – 6,2



EC between 1,2 – 2,3