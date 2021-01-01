Atami
ATA Coco Max A&B
About this product
ATA Coco Max A&B is at the basis of fine growing results on cocos. It is a professional and fast working nutrition that provides a stable and biological equilibrium of the cocos substrate. ATA Coco Max A&B contains all the necessary fertilizers for an optimum growth and flowering pattern. This makes ATA Coco Max A&B suitable for the entire lifecycle of the plant.
Application
The nutrition can only be used when ATA Coco Max nutrition A & B are simultaneously mixed together in water. ATA Coco Max nutrition A&B should never be mixed together purely! Use water at room temperature (21 °C) for the best results.
Growing tip
In addition to Ata Coco Max A&B the use of bio-stimulators is recommended.
Quality guaranteed
The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality is guaranteed.
Dosage:
4 ml A en 4 ml B per liter water.
14 ml A and 14 ml B per Gallon water
NPK value:
Coco Max A: 4-0-1 (w/w)
Coco Max B: 1-4-3 (w/w)
pH between 5,2 – 6,2
EC between 1,2 – 2,3
