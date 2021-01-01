About this product

Terra Leaves is a complete nutrition that aims specifically at the growing cycle of the plant. It ensures the plants to focus particularly on the development of large, vital branches and shoots, making the plants increase rapidly in size. Terra Leaves is directly soluble in water and easy to absorb by the plant. This makes the result quickly noticeable.



Application

Can be used during the entire growing stage for the irrigation of the crop.



Growing tip

Ideal for airy, lime-rich (potting) composts.



Quality guaranteed

The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality is guaranteed.



Dosage:

1 – 5 ml per liter water

4 – 18 ml per US Gallon



NPK value:

2-1-3 (w/w)



pH between 4,5 – 6,5