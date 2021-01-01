Atami
B’cuzz Blossom Builder
About this product
Blossom Builder Liquid® is a finisher/hardener that should be used in the final 4 weeks of the bloom and riping stage of the plant.
It will maximize the structure of your fruits.
Blossom Builder Liquid® contains a unique P:K ratio of 1:2
Blossom Builder Liquid® is suitable for all sorts of cultivation substrates like soil, hydro and coco and all irrigation systems.
Dosage:
1 – 2 ml per 1 US gallon water.
0,25 – 0,50 ml per liter water.
NPK value:
0-9-19 (w/w)
Product Description
Application
1) Highly concentrated. You need to use only 1 to 2 ml of Blossom Builder per 1 US gallon (0.25 ml to 0.50 ml per liter) nutrition solution.
2) Especially created for the final 4 weeks of the blooming phase.
3) When used correctly it can lead your flowers to strong, healthy, and big flowers with a good weight and aroma.
4) Due to the unique formula of Blossom Builder Liquid® you will get the desired end results.
5) In a nutrition reservoir of 100 liter, you will only need a maximum of 50 ml of Blossom Builder Liquid®
Quality guaranteed
The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed.
