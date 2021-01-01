About this product

Blossom Builder Liquid® is a finisher/hardener that should be used in the final 4 weeks of the bloom and riping stage of the plant.

It will maximize the structure of your fruits.



Blossom Builder Liquid® contains a unique P:K ratio of 1:2

Blossom Builder Liquid® is suitable for all sorts of cultivation substrates like soil, hydro and coco and all irrigation systems.



Dosage:

1 – 2 ml per 1 US gallon water.

0,25 – 0,50 ml per liter water.



NPK value:

0-9-19 (w/w)



Product Description

Application

1) Highly concentrated. You need to use only 1 to 2 ml of Blossom Builder per 1 US gallon (0.25 ml to 0.50 ml per liter) nutrition solution.



2) Especially created for the final 4 weeks of the blooming phase.



3) When used correctly it can lead your flowers to strong, healthy, and big flowers with a good weight and aroma.



4) Due to the unique formula of Blossom Builder Liquid® you will get the desired end results.



5) In a nutrition reservoir of 100 liter, you will only need a maximum of 50 ml of Blossom Builder Liquid®



Quality guaranteed

The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed.