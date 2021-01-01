About this product

From the beaches of Sri Lanka and other tropical islands, Atami produces coco peat. Coconut shells are cut and cleaned, then steamed and buffered. Coco substrate is light and stable. It is one of the best mediums to provide oxygen to the roots of growing plants. Coconut shells are cut and cleaned, then steamed and buffered. Our Coco substrate is treated with Calcium and Magnesium.



Atami Coco Substrates are internationally certified by RHP.

Available in 50L bags.