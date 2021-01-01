About this product

B’cuzz ROXX is made of stonewool. That is made primarily from basalt, which is a type of stone that originates in the Earth’s interior and is brought to the surface as lava. Liquid basalt is spun in a centrifuge until the desired fibre structure is achieved.



BLOCKS

B’Cuzz ROXX Blocks fiber structure is extra strong, ensuring that the stonewool will retain its structure and characteristics throughout the whole of the propagation and production stages.



PLUGS

B’Cuzz Roxx MAXI Plugs share optimum strength and flexibility. Firm enough to protect the roots during transplanting but not too firm to inhibit proper germination and initial root growth.



Available sizes:



1.5 x 1.5 x 1.5 Maxiplug

Square plug sheets 98/sheet 30 sheets/case

Roxx 3 x 3 x 2.5 | strips of 8

Roxx 4 x 4 x 2.5 | strips of 6

Roxx 4 x 4 x 4 | strips of 6

Roxx 6 x 6 x 5.8 |