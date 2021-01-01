About this product

Our B`cuzz Growth Stimulator is a six-in-one growth stimulator containing micronutrients, aqua bacteria, amino acids and proteins. This supplement is used to reinforce the plant’s growth. It leads to powerful growth and a healthy crop. It works well with either hydro, soil or coco.



NPK: 1.0 – 0 – 0.7 (w/w)



Dosage: 4 ml per 1 US gallon water. / 1 ml per liter water.



HYDROPONIC USAGE:

With each reservoir change add to fresh nutrient solution at the rate suggested in the B’cuzz Feeding Program. (1ml per litre equals 3/4 teaspoon per gallon)



HAND WATERING:

Water daily with a solution mixed at the rate of one ml per litre (3/4 teaspoon per gallon). When blooming begins reduce dosage by 50% and use in conjunction with Bloom. Stop using Growth one week prior to harvest. Use in addition to regular nutrition. Avoid the use of synthetic additives while using B’cuzz. For best results use with B’cuzz Foliar Nutrient as part of the complete B’cuzz Feeding Program.



B’cuzz Feeding Program



Week 1 and 2

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Root Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 3 and 4

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 5 and 6

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 7 to 10

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 0.5 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 2 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days