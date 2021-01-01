Atami
B’cuzz Root-Aid Gel
About this product
B’cuzz Root-Aid Gel is our special formula dedicated to promoting root development during propagation.
When this strong strong Root-Aid gel is applied to the stems it helps your plant grow steardy from the start. Atami’s B’cuzz products offer of the best quality Root-Aid gel on the market.
Sizes:
– 20Z
– 40Z
– 60Z
