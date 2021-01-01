About this product

Roots are essential to absorb sufficient water, nutrient salts and sugars. Root stimulator ensures a strong growth of the roots and reduces the chances of root diseases like root lice and fusarium. The larger the root system, the more dynamically the plant can function and grow. Great for all root applications!



Dosage: (1:1000)

1 ml per liter water.



NPK: 0-0-0.7 (w/w)



HYDROPONIC USAGE:

With each reservoir change add to fresh nutrient solution until strong roots are evident at the rate suggested in the B’cuzz Feeding Program. (1ml per litre equals 3/4 teaspoon per gallon)



HAND WATERING:

Water daily with a solution mixed at the rate of one ml per litre (3/4 teaspoon per gallon) until strong roots are evident. Use in addition to regular nutrition. Avoid the use of synthetic additives while using B’cuzz. For best results use with B’cuzz Foliar Nutrient as part of the complete B’cuzz Feeding Program.



B’cuzz Feeding Program



Week 1 and 2

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Root Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 3 and 4

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 5 and 6

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 1 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days



Week 7 to 10

Dosage in 1 litre of water:

B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 0.5 ml.

B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 2 ml.

B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml.

Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days