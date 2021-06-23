Loading…
Atlantic Medicinal Partners (AMP)

Hi-Biscus Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Zkittles X Blueberry Muffin
7 x 0.5 gram pre-rolls

Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
20% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
