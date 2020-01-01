 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Atlas Edibles
Atlas Edibles

Go Places

Ember - Caramel /// Cashew & Cayenne
Nimbus - Dark Chocolate /// Pecan & Hazelnut
Stratus - Lemon /// Blueberry & Poppyseeds
Origin - Mexican Chocolate /// Pepitas
Origin - Mexican Chocolate /// Pepitas

About Atlas Edibles

At Atlas Edibles, we pride ourselves on creating products with integrity that you can trust and enjoy. All of our ingredients are sourced for the best quality and with an emphasis on local relationships that our customers and our employees value. We offer healthy, delicious edibles made with the highest quality cannabis, and our commitment to a meticulous production process ensure a consistent product that allows our customers to feel confident about their experience. Beyond making amazing edibles, we embrace and support our community and are proud of the products we offer, as well as the health-conscious, active, creative individuals we support and who in turn support us. At Atlas Edibles we invite you to grab a bag, and Go Places.