About this product

Atman Hachi portable vaporizer is the handy size with elegant design in Rose Wood , and built in newest heating element . Powered by 1500mAh battery ,the wooden vaporizer can provides powerful performance for use ,make it heating up in 2 seconds and release full and rich flavor. Let users experience the power of a high quality vaporizer in a convenient and sleek package . The Hachi’s crystal glass window design ensure the user can see how it working clearly . The Hachi’s replaced heating element design ,ensure it is durable to use



Operation:

• Fill the dry herb into the heating chamber.

• Then put the mouthpiece into the hole.

• Click the button 5 times to turn on/off.

• Press the button to smoke .

• If the heating element don’t work, you can replace a new spare one from the kit ,with the tool .



This Kit Includes:

1x Atman Hachi Wooden Vaporizer

1x Stainless Steel Drip Tip

1x Stainless Steel Spoon

1x Cleaning Brush Tool

1x 5S-USB Apple Charger

2x Extra Heating Mesh

1x Screw-Driver