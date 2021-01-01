Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand ATMAN VAPORIZER

ATMAN VAPORIZER

Atman Hachi Vaporizer

About this product

Atman Hachi portable vaporizer is the handy size with elegant design in Rose Wood , and built in newest heating element . Powered by 1500mAh battery ,the wooden vaporizer can provides powerful performance for use ,make it heating up in 2 seconds and release full and rich flavor. Let users experience the power of a high quality vaporizer in a convenient and sleek package . The Hachi’s crystal glass window design ensure the user can see how it working clearly . The Hachi’s replaced heating element design ,ensure it is durable to use

Operation:
• Fill the dry herb into the heating chamber.
• Then put the mouthpiece into the hole.
• Click the button 5 times to turn on/off.
• Press the button to smoke .
• If the heating element don’t work, you can replace a new spare one from the kit ,with the tool .

This Kit Includes:
1x Atman Hachi Wooden Vaporizer
1x Stainless Steel Drip Tip
1x Stainless Steel Spoon
1x Cleaning Brush Tool
1x 5S-USB Apple Charger
2x Extra Heating Mesh
1x Screw-Driver
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!