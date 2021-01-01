About this product

Atman original design herb grinder, Hummer, the first electric grinder in the world. Compatible with 2 pieces 18650 batteries, to provide enough power to work. Sharp and without cling metal reamer, whic speed reaches more than 130r/min, fast and clean grinder than you ever used. Most important, the device comes with reversal function, so it will never happen to getting stuck. Hummer comes with 4 levels so it can grind the flower into hash competely.



This item comes with

1 x Atman Hummer Grinder

1 x Micro USB Charger

1 x package case