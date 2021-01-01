About this product

ATMAN Mantis, a portable mechanical metal smoking pipe for dry herb and tobacco on the go. It can be separated into 8 parts, and assembled back easily, easy to load and clean. With latest design, no ash dropping while smoking. It is a best choice pipe for you.



Features:

1. Volume: 3.8ml, mega volume for dry herb and tobacco.

2. Material: eco-friendly aluminum, very light and portable.

3. Surfacing: Anodic hard oxide, top grade quality.

4. Removable design: Integral removable,easy to assemble, easy to clean.

5. Flexible mouthpiece design: help to clean and press out the ash from the pipe after smoke.

6. Bottom cap: with honeycomb cap, help to light up the dry herb and clean the ash. while smoking, no ash dropping.

7. Windows: from the 4 side windows on the pipe, you can see how the herb working on.

8. Mouthpiece: flat mouthpiece, Ergonomic design.

9. Invisible storage design: with an invisible storage design in the mouthpiece to storage smoke.



How to use:

1. Open the bottom cap and load the herb into Pyrex chamber.

2. Then close the cap.

3. Light up the herb from the bottom cap, with a lighter.

4. Smoke it and enjoy.



How to clean:

1. After smoke, press the mouthpiece to push the ash out of pipe.

2. Or screw out the cap to clean it directly with brush or ethyl alcohol.

3. It can be seperated into 8 parts to clean.

4. Make sure every part is dry and clean before assembling back.

Marks: before cleaning, make sure the pipe is cool down.



Warning : When smoking, be careful of the heat of pipe.



Atman Mantis Smoking Pipe Kit:

1 x Atman Mantis Smoking Pipe