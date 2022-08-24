About this product
TYGA X SHINE PILLAR KIT
$124.99$79.99
IN STOCKSALE
All Purchases made on Clearance Items Are Final Sales.
Tyga x Shine and Atmos have come together to create one of the most advanced dry herb vaporizers: The Pillar. The device has six optimized temperature settings to create pure and potent vapor, while the isolated airflow design ensures smoother, cleaner draws. It’s made with a scratch-resistant hard anodized body, making it both durable and stylish. The Pillar uses an embedded ceramic heating chamber and includes a titanium waxy cup, giving vapers the option of using dry herbs and wax-consistency products. The Pillar is a powerful and versatile vaporizer, making it a must-have for any serious vaper.
Size: h 5.08in, d 0.94in
This item comes with a free
1 x Tyga x Shine Kiln RA Kit - Gold Edition
$124.99$79.99
IN STOCKSALE
All Purchases made on Clearance Items Are Final Sales.
Tyga x Shine and Atmos have come together to create one of the most advanced dry herb vaporizers: The Pillar. The device has six optimized temperature settings to create pure and potent vapor, while the isolated airflow design ensures smoother, cleaner draws. It’s made with a scratch-resistant hard anodized body, making it both durable and stylish. The Pillar uses an embedded ceramic heating chamber and includes a titanium waxy cup, giving vapers the option of using dry herbs and wax-consistency products. The Pillar is a powerful and versatile vaporizer, making it a must-have for any serious vaper.
Size: h 5.08in, d 0.94in
This item comes with a free
1 x Tyga x Shine Kiln RA Kit - Gold Edition
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Atmos RX
Atmos Nation, LLC (“Atmos”) is a global leader and innovator in the design, manufacturing and sale of portable electronic vaporizers. Atmos uses proprietary in-house engineering with exceptional attention to detail to design top-of-the-line products subject to the highest standards of manufacturing and quality control. Atmos also works with national and international distributors and manufacturers to procure the best quality components for its outstanding product designs.