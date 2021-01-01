About this product

The Atmos Vicod Dry Herb Vaporizer’s sleek hardware comfortably fits in the palm of your hand. It’s intelligent OLED display and advanced temperature settings, ranging from 350˚F - 430˚F, let users experience the power of a high quality vaporizer in a convenient and sleek package, while its 2200mAh battery keeps it performing throughout the day. The Vicod’s revolutionary design encourages airflow, while its high grade stainless steel chamber vaporizes dry herbs releasing full and rich flavor.