Logo for the brand Atomik Seeds

Atomik Seeds

Critical Mass feminized cannabis seeds

Critical Mass is suitable for growing indoors, outdoors or in greenhousess. This strain grows easily and quickly and is famous for her rapid flowering under lights and early finish out in the sunshine, making her a great choice of genetics for experienced growers and beginners.
Critical Mass feminized cannabis seed 100% original strain breed by Atomik Seeds cannabis seedbank high-quality genetics www.atomikseeds.com
