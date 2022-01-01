Infused with 100mg of THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids our Classic brownie brings rich chocolatey mouth watering fudge, giving you the satisfaction you're seeking. Made with High Terpene Broad Spectrum Crude Extract, our brownie is ideal for the patient who is looking for an elevated dosage of medication. With our award-winning brownie recipe, and our precision dosing models, this edible is focused on serious relief management.