150mg of infused THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids using High Terpene Broad Spectrum Crude Extract. Using our award-winning brownie recipe and infused using our precision dosing model. This old fashioned moist chocolate fudge brownie will bring you back to the comfort zone you need, with the joy of rich and wholesome flavors. This brownie is ideal for the patient who is looking for an elevated dosage of medication and focused on serious relief management.