PINEAPPLE - MANGO

SATIVA — ENERGY | 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING

TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE



Looking for a burst of Aloha vibes to match the swell hitting the surf in Hanalei? Make the drop and pull into an onolicious swirl of pineapple and mango. We’ll leave you with enough energy to paddle out for more!