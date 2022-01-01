About this product
PINEAPPLE - MANGO
SATIVA — ENERGY | 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING
TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE
Looking for a burst of Aloha vibes to match the swell hitting the surf in Hanalei? Make the drop and pull into an onolicious swirl of pineapple and mango. We’ll leave you with enough energy to paddle out for more!
About this brand
Auntie Aloha
Join us and take a Pakalolo (Hawaiian word for Cannabis) plunge into a colorful swirl of Hawaiian flavors. Inspired by the natural beauty and fruits of the islands, Auntie Aloha’s onolicious vegan 5mg THC gummies deliver a dose of good vibes to help you energize, relax, or find balance. Our kitchen of flavors include Lilikoi (Passion Fruit), Guava, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, and more.