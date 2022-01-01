About this product
STRAWBERRY - GUAVA
INDICA - CALM | 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING
TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE
Almost as epic as watching a Waikiki sunset from your longboard, end the day and chill out with a sweet swirl of pink guava and strawberries. This medley of flavors will make you as happy as doing a hang ten.
About this brand
Auntie Aloha
Join us and take a Pakalolo (Hawaiian word for Cannabis) plunge into a colorful swirl of Hawaiian flavors. Inspired by the natural beauty and fruits of the islands, Auntie Aloha’s onolicious vegan 5mg THC gummies deliver a dose of good vibes to help you energize, relax, or find balance. Our kitchen of flavors include Lilikoi (Passion Fruit), Guava, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, and more.