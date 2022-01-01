About this product
PASSIONFRUIT · ORANGE
SATIVA — ENERGY | 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING
TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE
There’s nothing better than a sunny day at Lanikai Beach to uplift your body and soul. But if you can’t make it to Kailua today, enjoy a dose of Aloha vibes with a swirl of lilikoi and orange to awaken your senses.
About this brand
Auntie Aloha
Join us and take a Pakalolo (Hawaiian word for Cannabis) plunge into a colorful swirl of Hawaiian flavors. Inspired by the natural beauty and fruits of the islands, Auntie Aloha’s onolicious vegan 5mg THC gummies deliver a dose of good vibes to help you energize, relax, or find balance. Our kitchen of flavors include Lilikoi (Passion Fruit), Guava, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, and more.