About this product
COCONUT · PINEAPPLE · STRAWBERRY
HYBRID — BALANCE | 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING
TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE
Inspired by both the beauty and power of the Big Island’s volcanoes, get ready for an eruption of flavors for your tastebuds. Our mix of coconut, pineapple, and strawberry flavors are bold—but the effect is pure paradise bliss!
HYBRID — BALANCE | 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING
TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE
Inspired by both the beauty and power of the Big Island’s volcanoes, get ready for an eruption of flavors for your tastebuds. Our mix of coconut, pineapple, and strawberry flavors are bold—but the effect is pure paradise bliss!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Auntie Aloha
Join us and take a Pakalolo (Hawaiian word for Cannabis) plunge into a colorful swirl of Hawaiian flavors. Inspired by the natural beauty and fruits of the islands, Auntie Aloha’s onolicious vegan 5mg THC gummies deliver a dose of good vibes to help you energize, relax, or find balance. Our kitchen of flavors include Lilikoi (Passion Fruit), Guava, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, and more.