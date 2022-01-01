About this product
PASSIONFRUIT · ORANGE · GUAVA
INDICA — CALM - 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING
TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE
We think chasing waterfalls is a good thing—especially when you’re on the road to Hana. Join us and take a Pakalolo plunge into a swirl of passion fruit, orange, and guava. This classic trio of flavors will help you calm the mind and hang loose.
About this brand
Auntie Aloha
Join us and take a Pakalolo (Hawaiian word for Cannabis) plunge into a colorful swirl of Hawaiian flavors. Inspired by the natural beauty and fruits of the islands, Auntie Aloha’s onolicious vegan 5mg THC gummies deliver a dose of good vibes to help you energize, relax, or find balance. Our kitchen of flavors include Lilikoi (Passion Fruit), Guava, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut, and more.