PASSIONFRUIT · ORANGE · GUAVA

INDICA — CALM - 5MG THC | 0MG CBD PER SERVING

TOTAL OF 20 SERVINGS | TOTAL 100MG THC PER PACKAGE



We think chasing waterfalls is a good thing—especially when you’re on the road to Hana. Join us and take a Pakalolo plunge into a swirl of passion fruit, orange, and guava. This classic trio of flavors will help you calm the mind and hang loose.