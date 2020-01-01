AMI is a printing and packaging solution provider specializing in handheld inkjet printing solutions. As exclusive distributor for all Reiner products including the hand-held inkjet line in North America and parts of South America, AMI provides innovative marking and numbering solutions to a variety of industries. Reiner's handheld inkjet printers can print on nearly anything, from coated cardboard to glass bottles and more! - The HandHeld Inkjet is Mobile Printing Magic!