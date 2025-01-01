Illemonati is a cross of Gelonade and Biscotti. This strain was bred by Refined Genetics and grown by us here at Autumn Brands. The flower reeks of citrus, gas, and cream. Illemonati has a smooth, citrusy, and earthy smoke. Smoking this delicious strain will provide feelings of euphoria, whimsy, and a sense of adventure. It is the perfect flower for going down the rabbit hole while researching your favorite "conspiracy" theories! Illemonati is definitely a sativa for the connoisseur of rich terpenes!

