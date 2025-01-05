About this product
Cookies THC Blend Vaporizer - 5000mg Hawaiian Rain
Aventus 8Vape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
Hawaiian Rain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between London Pound Mints x Jealousy—it’s a proper family affair that brings out the best of the Cookies family of strains. Hawaiian Rain parts the proverbial clouds with a strong, tingling indica-backed euphoria. It has a unique palate that blends diesel cake terps with lavender and berry notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hawaiian Rain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item