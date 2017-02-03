About this product
Our Delta 8 disposable vape is the most effective Delta 8 disposable available and contains 95% hemp-derived ∆8THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 normally gives an uplifting feel with a relaxing energy. Aventus delta 8 disposable vape contains approximately:
1.0 g
95%+ Δ8THC
5% terpenes
Delta 8 Disposable Vape Product Description
Descriptions: Breath activation Disposable
HYBRID
Serving Size:950 MG
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Δ8THC oil and Blueberry OG strain
Battery Capacity (1g):350mAh
Rechargeable: charger not included
About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
45% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.