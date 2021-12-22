Our Delta 8 infused gummies deliver a delicious flavor with each bite. They taste alike normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They usually take between 25-90 minutes to begin working. However, once the sensations set in, they often last up to six hours or more. Aventus delta 8 infused gummies contain 60mg per gummy and come in six different flavors, mixed berry, sour worms, raspberry, blueberry lemonade, watermelon.



Serving Size: typically, 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage.



Our delta 8 gummies can last over a year if stored correctly in a cool place like a refrigerator.



Delta 8 THC infused Gummies Mixed Berry Product Description



Vegan

Total D8 THC Content: 600mg

D8 THC Content Per Gummy:60mg

Gummies per Pack:10

Container: Resealable Mylar bags

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn syrup, Fruit Pectin, Distilled Water, Delta8 THC distillate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate, Baking soda, Citric Acid,

Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content:<0.3%