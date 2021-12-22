About this product
AVENTUS8 ASSORTED EDIBLES GIVE YOU UPLIFTING VIBES AND A BOOST OF ENERGY.
POWERFULLY INVIGORATING, OFFER INSTANT RELAXATION, BETTER SLEEP, AND ENHANCED FOCUS.
KOSHER-VEGAN
PREMIUM DELTA8
30MG PER GUMMIES/ 180MG PER BAG
HYBRID
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.