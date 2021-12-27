About this product
DELTA 8 DRIED FRUITS ARE A HEALTHIER ALTERNATIVES TO EDIBLES CANDIES YET OFFER THE SAME AFFECTS. SPECIALLY FORMULATED TO HELP PROMOTE A SENSE OF CALM, EASE ANXIETY AND OVERALL WELLNESS.
KOSHER-VEGAN
PREMIUM DELTA8
25MG PER GINGER / 200MG PER BAG
HYBRID
About this brand
Aventus 8
Aventus 8 is a Miami based distributor and manufacturer of high-end artisan hemp products focusing on the delta 8 market. We are the largest delta 8 nano - tech chocolate companies in the United States and take pride in our unique luxury direction. We are one of a handful companies that focus on vape pod variations offering magnetic pods and luxury batteries all at an affordable price.