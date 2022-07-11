Avexia Pain Relief Lotion is made in the same classic 1:1: ‚Äúharmony‚Äù ratio as their award-winning Pain Relief Balm and can also be applied directly to any area experiencing joint or muscle pain for fast-acting, long-lasting relief. The all-natural formulation includes a hydrating blend of olive oil, cacao butter, and vitamin E, along with a sensual blast of ginger and rosemary.