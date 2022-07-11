"Avexia Harmony is named for its 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. This is the yin and yang of Avexia microdosing tablets and the simplest formulation. Equal parts THC and CBD (2.5 mg of each per tablet) from the highest quality all-natural sources will give you effects suitable for both general relaxation and powerful, targeted pain relief.

100mg cbd | 100mg thc"