"Avexia Relief microdosing tablets are a great choice for targeting serious pain and chronic inflammation. The Avexia Relief formula is another blend of CBD and THC, but this time the CBD is favored in a 4:1 ratio. Each convenient tablet still has 2.5 mg of top-quality, full-spectrum THC, but the CBD content here is upped to 10 mg per dose. Avexia Relief tablets are a great choice for CBD lovers looking to add a small amount of THC to their self-care routine to explore the stacked effects of combining the substances.

400mg cbd | 100mg thc"