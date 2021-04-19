Sonny G is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing G6 with Tangie. Consumers who have smoked Sonny G say the effects are more energizing than calming. The flavor will remind you of apples, with undertones of earthy diesel. The effects of Sonn G are energizing, euphoric, and talkative. This strain pairs well with a morning smoke session or socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue. Sonny G is 16% THC and is ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in Sonny G is limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.