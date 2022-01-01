About this product
• Extra Strength 500mg CBD Relief Balm | Experience AVIDA CBD
• 500mg of Active CBD
• 100% Natural Ingredients
• Non-GMO & Gluten Free
• Free from chemicals, alcohol, and fragrances
• No THC
• 3rd Party Tested for purity, safety, and potency
Use: For external use only. Apply topically as needed.
Container Size: 1 fl oz / 30ml
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Extract, Tocopherol Vitamin E, Avacado Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil, Beeswax
No product reviews
About this brand
AVIDA CBD
Established in early 2018, AVIDA CBD has set out to create the best CBD oil products in the industry. Our policy of complete transparency means you receive the promise on our label - true CBD with exact cannabidiol content in each and every bottle, and 3rd party tested for purity, potency and consistency. It's the AVIDA CBD standard and why we created our own proprietary process AVIDA CORE®.
We guarantee you'll love our CBD products. To prove it, we offer you a 60 day, unconditional money back guarantee. Try AVIDA CBD today! www.avidacbd.com
