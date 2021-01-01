AVIDA CBD
About this product
You’ll never feel so relaxed with a mouth-watering Tropical Mango blend that simply explodes with flavor, you're in for a majestic mango filled ride.
CBD STRENGTHS AVAILIBLE: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg
CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS
• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate
• Non-Psychoactive
• 0% THC
• Non-GMO
• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency
• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD
• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages
• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers
• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)
• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml
INGREDIENTS
100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings
STORAGE
Keep in a cool dry area is recommended

