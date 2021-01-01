About this product

You’ll never feel so relaxed with a mouth-watering Tropical Mango blend that simply explodes with flavor, you're in for a majestic mango filled ride.



CBD STRENGTHS AVAILIBLE: 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg



CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS

• All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate

• Non-Psychoactive

• 0% THC

• Non-GMO

• 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety, and potency

• Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD

• Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages

• Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers

• Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually)

• AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml



INGREDIENTS

100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings



STORAGE

Keep in a cool dry area is recommended



Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more.